Learn how to be a climate activist

The Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative announced the beginning of its “2022 Climate Conversations” event series. The series will kick off with a webinar called “Local Climate Action: Stories from the Cape & Islands,” which is scheduled for Friday, March 18, from 12 pm to 1:30 pm.

Four local climate activists, Rosemary Carey, Carol Harris, Noli Taylor, and Janet Williams, from Falmouth, Truro, Aquinnah, and Chatham, respectively, will share their stories about how they started as climate activists and how they make a difference in their communities, and will share knowledge about how other interested citizens can do so as well. Rich Delaney, president of the Cape Cod Climate Change Collaborative, and former Massachusetts state Sen. Rob O’Leary will serve as moderators.

The webinar will feature a moderated panel discussion with the climate activists, each telling their story of becoming a climate activist. The panelists will also discuss the importance of citizen involvement with local government, businesses, and nonprofits “to make change at the local level.” The webinar will have a question and answer session, and conclude with a discussion with co-vice president of the collaborative’s board of directors Fran Schofield about resources and support offered by the collaborative and its partners “to help move the climate needle throughout the region.”

Those interested can register for free at capecodclimate.org/webinars.