Jet fuel prices on the rise

An increase in jet fuel prices was revealed during the Martha’s Vineyard Airport commission meeting.

“I understand that a truckload of fuel, this is jet fuel, coming in now, which used to cost $25,000 is now crossing $37,000,” commission treasurer Robert Knabel said. So far, fuel sales have been steady. Additionally, the airport’s jet fuel sales have gone up compared to the average of the “last five or six years.”

Martha’s Vineyard Airport director Geoff Freeman told the Times the jet fuel comes in 10,000 gallon trucks while aviation gas for piston aircraft come in 8,000 gallons

“Given the chaos in the oil market, the gas market, are we prepared to keep up with the 10 cents a gallon daily price increases?” commission vice chair Don Ogilvie asked. Knabel said the airport has been keeping up with it.

Freeman said the current way of keeping up with the price increases is to look at the market on a daily basis, adjusting as needed, and seeing what the competitors are doing.

Commission chair Bob Rosenbaum commented this may affect airlines and their ticket prices.

In other business, several members of the commission were renominated and unanimously approved to be in their current positions — Bob Rosenbaum at chair, Ogilvie at vice chair, Kristin Zern at secretary, and Knabel at treasurer. This is an annual process of electing officers.

During his chair report, Rosenbaum said the Dukes County’s steering committee and working group committee, both of which deals with America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, revealed three applicants for the grant: $1.5 million for the airport’s wastewater facilities, around $100,000 for TestMV’s invoices, and $500,000 for new septic tank technology for the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. The working group will look over the fund applications to see if they meet federal regulations and requirements. According to Rosenbaum, $2 million of the $3.3 million ARPA funds have been distributed so far. A meeting or two will be needed for the commission to decide who to give the grants to.