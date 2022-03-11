MSBA and funding formula discussion postponed 

A Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) committee joint meeting with Island school districts and select boards scheduled for Monday, March 14, has been postponed. The meeting had been planned to talk about Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) funding that the Island is seeking for a new high school.

MVRHS committee chair Amy Houghton told The Times on a phone call Friday that the meeting was postponed due to one of the towns being unable to attend. “We want to make sure that everybody is at the table,” Houghton said. “Because this is an Islandwide initiative.”

The meeting will be rescheduled for a time when all Island select boards and school committees can participate. The MSBA is looking for strong support from all six communities for the project and, to date, there has been agreement on the need, but the towns disagree on how the cost of the project should be split