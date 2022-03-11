One transported after roundabout crash

A two vehicle crash at the Oak Bluffs roundabout sent one motorist to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital Friday morning. The person transported appeared to have non-life threatening injuries, according to Oak Bluffs Fire and EMS Chief Nelson Wirtz.

One person was also arrested at the scene, according to Oak Bluffs Police Acting Lt. Nicholas Curelli. Failure to stop for police is expected to be among the charges the motorist faces, Curelli said. Additional charges are probable, he said, however, as of 11:45 am, the person was still being processed at the Dukes County jail and the paperwork on the incident wasn’t complete.