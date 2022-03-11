Two affordable rental apartments available

Island Housing Trust (IHT) has completed two affordable rental units on Old Courthouse Road in West Tisbury, according to an email.

The duplex, which includes a one-bedroom apartment and a two-bedroom apartment, was built by IHT in conjunction with the town’s affordable housing committee. The Dukes County Regional Housing Authority is accepting applications for the year-round, affordable apartments.

An information meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 16, at 6 pm. Applications must be postmarked by April 1 and sent to DCRHA, PO Box 4538, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 or received at the IHT offices at 21 Mechanics St. Vineyard Haven, no later than April 1.

Rents for the apartments have been set at $1,469 for the one-bedroom apartment with the income maximum at 80 percent AMI. Meanwhile, the two-bedroom apartment’s rent is set at $2,315 with the income maximum at 100 percent AMI.

More details are available in the application.

Qualified applicants will be entered into a lottery.