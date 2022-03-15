Call for art and artists at Featherstone

Featherstone Center for the Arts is bringing a slew of enriching and unique opportunities for artists to the Vineyard in the coming months.

Starting off with the “Joyful Geometrics” exhibit from April 10 to May 1, artists can create new art that incorporates simple geometric shapes that we see in our everyday lives. Circular suns and moons, triangular trees and stars, rectangular houses and barns — it’s a fun time for all experience levels. All mediums are welcome and artists are limited to two pieces.

“The Art of Flowers” exhibit brings the beautiful, naturally occurring colors from your garden and puts them onto your favorite medium for all to see. Grab some paints or pastels, prepare your camera, or get on that pottery wheel and bring a little spring to your palette.

All mediums welcome, one piece per artist. The exhibit goes from May 8 to May 30.

Following that show, the “Emerge!” Davin A. Tackabury Scholarship Art Show will run from June 5 to June 26. This exhibit celebrates the late artist and the many emerging artists at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School and the Martha’s Vineyard Public Charter School. It’s also an expression of the Island’s more seasoned artists. All are welcome to submit one new work in any theme and medium.

All Featherstone exhibitions in the Francine Kelly Gallery are open to all Martha’s Vineyard artists — those who live year-round, seasonal residents, and those with a prolonged connection to the Island. All forms of art are welcome. Art must be newly created and not previously shown at Featherstone. Two dimensional art must be wired securely and ready to hang. All art must be for sale. Artists receive a 60 percent commission for all art sold.

Reach out to the center at featherstone@featherstoneart.org if you wish to participate or need more information.