Chilmark: Still listening for pinkletinks

Pinkletinks, snowdrops, and crocuses are signs our seasons are changing. I’ve seen both flowers, but am still listening for pinkletinks. My body clock was preparing for the time change. waking up at 5 am, so hopefully no need to reset, and maybe this will be the last year with daylight saving time.

If you don’t subscribe to Grey Barn’s newsletter, you may have missed two organizations that are helping feed Ukrainians that you can donate to: the World Central Kitchen, at bit.ly/WCK_donate, and the U.N. World Food Program, at bit.ly/WFPUkraine. In fact, a friend of acupuncturist Hellie Neumann left last week for the frontline, as a volunteer for World Central Kitchen.

Also, seasonal resident, children’s book author and illustrator, and gallerist Richard Michelson shared that the voice of Paddington Bear in the Ukranian versions of the films was none other than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In support of the people of Ukraine, Paddington illustrator R.W. Alley and R. Michelson Galleries published a Paddington Bear print in which he wears a scarf the colors of the Ukranian flag; 100 percent of the proceeds were donated to Nova Ukraine (novaukraine.org), a nonprofit dedicated to humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Although that sold out in less than two hours, 20 percent of all sales of the Paddington Bear prints will continue to be donated: See rmichelson.com/illustration/r-w-alley/paddington-bear.

Congratulations to Nancy Aronie on her Writings From the Heart podcasts, her Commentary since the 1980s, plus current readings, at apple.co/3JebE4H. More news from Nancy Aronie: Her new book, “Memoir as Medicine,” officially publishes on March 22, and can be ordered online or through any local bookshop; the bad news is she is giving up her “Writing from the Heart” column; and the good news is she is doing so to work on another book, to be published by New World Library. In case you want to take Nancy’s writing workshop, you can go to Kripalu from April 3 – 7 or Omega in September, but you’ll have to wait until October for an on-Island workshop. Learn more at chilmarkwritingworkshop.com/mv-summer-workshops.

The Chilmark School PTA Outing Fund Auction is coming up online starting March 27. If you have any donations you’d like to make, please contact PTO president Lisa Brown at lisabrown08@gmail.com or 774-563-0132.

The newest large-format black-and-white portrait by Dan Waters is of none other than Chilmark activist Dana Nunes; check it out at the M.V. Museum.

Join us Wednesday, March 16, at 6 pm for Arnie’s Poetry Cafe at the MV Playhouse, where I will emcee Women’s Month and join poets Ingrid Goff-Maidoff, Holly St. John Bergon, Rachel Elion Baird, and Ellen Martin Story. Reserve your free ticket at mvplayhouse.org/theater/2022/03/poetry-march-2022/.

Pathways Arts Tuesday Writer’s Series hosts poet Michael Kleber-Diggs on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 pm. Put your dancing shoes on for the Multi-Genre Dance Music, Jazzy World Funk House on Saturday, March 19, from 7 pm. On Tuesday, March 22, at 7 pm, join local Liz Dengenis with musician Ben Hughes. Check out pathwaysmv.org for more info and other inspiration.

This is guest teacher Rachel Baird’s last week teaching Peaked Hill Studio yoga classes, thru Saturday, March 19. Classes are Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 9 am, and Thursday at 5:30 pm. Sign up at PeakedHillStudio.com.

Can you build a “Little Free Library” for North Tabor Farm? Plans are available at littlefreelibrary.org/build, and please contact Rebecca Miller at northtaborfarmmv@gmail.com.

The Chilmark library hosts Donald Nitchie for a virtual Saturday Poetry Drop-In on March 19 at 4:30 pm. Join Peaked Hill Studio’s Yoga class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom program links. Patrons 8 and older can subscribe to the monthly Chilmark Book Box with library books, toys, snacks, and more. Learn more and register at bit.ly/LibraryBookBox. To receive an April subscription box, register before March 22. If you are already subscribed, you do not need to resubscribe. Take and Make crafts continue on Thursdays. For further help, call 508-645-3360 or chil_mail@clamsnet.org. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

The Chilmark Community Church Sunday 9 am services are held on Zoom, the Meeting ID is 890 298 4151, password 332743, or join at bit.ly/SundayCCCservice.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.