Edgartown: I do so hope the pendulum will swing the other way soon

I am sitting down to start this week’s column on March 13. Two years ago it was a Friday, and boy was it a doozy of a Friday the 13th. The world shut down due to COVID on that day, at the time for “two weeks, to flatten the curve.” Of course, we all know that curve didn’t flatten, in the next two weeks or ever really, and we now live in a whole new world. And now, as the numbers of COVID cases are decreasing, hopefully for good, we have a devastating war happening in Ukraine. Sometimes, it can all feel like too much, can’t it? I am weary. I do so hope the pendulum will swing the other way soon, and our world will be righted.

We’ve now gone through our first “mask-free” week on M.V. It’s lovely to see kids’ faces again, and see smiles when out and about. I continue to wear mine, as I believe it is important while caring for my dad, and I have to admit that I thought I would be a bit of an outlier with that choice, but I’m not. I still see many folks wearing them, and was quite surprised by the number of kids still wearing them in school, as well as folks in the outside world. I appreciate that we live in a community that seems accepting of the choices that others are making for their lives and their circumstances. None of us know what others are experiencing, whether it is in regard to COVID, or hardships, or anything else.

Happy birthday to Susan Schofield on March 13, Brenda Redmon on March 15, Juliet Mulinare and Jeff Majkowski on March 16, Renee Viera on March 17, and Zach Townes on March 19.

The Edgartown School eighth grade continues to fundraise for their annual trip to Washington, D.C. We are running a raffle beginning March 16 for four tickets to a Bruins game in April. If you would like to purchase tickets, or donate to our annual auction, or simply donate to our cause, please email me at ggardnermv@gmail.com, and I can give you details. Our auction will be sometime in April, and I’ll share more details when plans are finalized.

Looking to make some money while you await your summer jobs? Retired and looking for something to do? Consider being a substitute teacher in our school. The pay is $120 a day. Teachers leave plans, and you will have lots of support around you. And kids are fun! Get details on the Edgartown School website. We could really use your help.

In other Edgartown School and “getting back to normal” news, the Edgartown seventh grade ventured off-Island for three days for their annual ski trip, something that hasn’t happened for the last year or two. Word has it through the rumor mill that everyone had a great time, and that kids were excited to once again partake in this annual seventh-grade rite of passage.

I forgot to remind folks to change their clocks this past weekend, largely due to the fact that I almost forgot myself. I am always so goofed up when we change the clocks, regardless of whether we turn them ahead or back an hour. But it was certainly lovely to drive along State Beach in light instead of darkness at about 6 this evening. More daylight is always a good thing, and I will fully enjoy it, once I get my balance.

Congratulations to Kaleb Hatt, son of Julie and Peter Hatt. Kaleb is a senior at the high school and captain of the football team, and he was recently chosen to be part of the Shriners All-Star Game in June. For details, check out the MV Times article here. Kaleb has always been a remarkable kid, and I couldn’t be happier that he was chosen for this game. He is smart, creative, athletic, clever, and above all else, kind. He is truly one of the nicest kids I’ve ever had the pleasure to teach and know. Congratulations, Kaleb.

My brother, who has been here for about three weeks to help with my dad and give me a little break, will head back to Ohio on Wednesday, and I will once again become the chief cook and bottle washer around Pop’s house. Bobby is ever the entertainer, and there has been much humor and fun to be had at the house while he was here. At my best, I am never as funny and entertaining as my brother is at his worst. Mr. Corporate America is also very much the family class clown. I’m going to have to seriously up my game so Pop isn’t too bored. Wish me luck. Fortunately, my sister will once again head this way in a week or two to help out as well. I’m grateful that Pop and I have them to rely on to support us.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Everyone is Irish on this fun day. I definitely have the look of my Portuguese heritage in the summer, but my Irish takes a front seat in winter. I anticipate a yummy corned beef and cabbage meal on deck for dinner this week.

Have a great week. Enjoy the extra daylight.