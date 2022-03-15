Spring sing

The Island Community Chorus presents its 2022 Spring Concert, with two performances at the Old Whaling Church, on Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 pm and on Sunday, March 27, at 3 pm. Special guest is composer Thomas LaVoy, who wrote “Toward the Dawn,” a piece commissioned by ICC director Peter Boak and the chorus, which was sung at the December 2021 concert. LaVoy also wrote a special cantata, “In Heaven, Hereafter,” based on the life and writings of West Tisbury’s Nancy Luce. The chorus performed that cantata in 2019.

The chorus is pleased that LaVoy will hear “Toward the Dawn” sung live for the first time at the upcoming concert. Other songs on the program include “Here Comes the Sun” by George Harrison, “The Lusty Month of May” from “Camelot,” and “Turn Ye to Me,” a traditional Scottish melody arranged by chorus member Dorian Lopes.

COVID numbers delayed the ICC’s rehearsal start by two weeks, and there was a blizzard, delaying them again, ICC board president Pam Butterick wrote to The Times in an email. “And after the shortest rehearsal schedule ever, we will sing March 26 and 27 at the Old Whaling Church, perhaps even unmasked, depending on COVID numbers. All of our members are fully vaccinated and boosted,” Butterick wrote.

“COVID changed the landscape of our chorus, with only half of our members participating,” Butterick continued. “For those of us who are singing, it is glorious making music again, and most especially with and for our esteemed and beloved director, Peter Boak, in his final spring concerts, after directing and leading and inspiring us for 25 years!”

Tickets for the performances will be sold at the door, with a suggested donation of $15 for adults; students are free. Tickets may be purchased only by cash or check.