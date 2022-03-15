Winter beach safari

Explore the vast winter landscape of Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge on an open-air oversand adventure. Join the Trustees out on Chappy on Saturday, March 19, from 12 to 1:30 pm, where folks will trek the barrier beach and keep a watchful eye out for interesting wildlife (such as the seldom seen snowy owl or the occasional seal). Dress for the cold weather and try to bring a pair of binoculars or a camera. The tour starts at Mytoi Garden. Pre-register by emailing shurley@thetrustees.org or call 508-693-7662.