Cookies and faith for Ukraine

The Federated Church of Martha’s Vineyard baked and sold more than 2,000 homemade cookies at Cronig’s Market on Saturday to raise emergency funds for Ukrainian refugee relief, according to a press release.

Other members of the community joined the church’s effort, attracting “28 bakers, six cookie sorters and packers, sic sellers, one sign maker.” Many cookie buyers came to purchase the goodies, resulting in the church raising $2,750, and selling out on cookies.

Other than cookies, people stopped by to support Ukraine by donating cash or through a QR code. The money is sent to UCC Ukraine Emergency Appeal, which helps provide food, shelter, and other types of care to war refugees and internally displaced people. UCC will also help those who sought refuge in Ukraine.

Mary Gentle, a member of the church, was the one who spearheaded the event. “There were so many people who made this a successful undertaking,” she said in the release. “Truly, it took a village to pull off this event.”