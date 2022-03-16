Towering inferno in Menemsha

1 of 3

A 30-foot tower set on a concrete base that’s been installed for security cameras in Menemsha has raised eyebrows and generated a petition asking the Chilmark select board to hit the pause button and consider something “more in keeping with the character of Menemsha.”

At a meeting Tuesday, the select board heard from people who signed the petition and, ultimately, decided to have select board member Warren Doty meet with the town’s harbor advisory and parks and recreation committees to review what’s planned and make a recommendation back to the select board in two weeks.

The surveillance cameras were approved at last year’s town meeting, but those who spoke on Tuesday said there was no talk of a 30-foot tower during those discussions.

Harbormaster Ryan Rossi explained that the tower is actually for an antenna that will tie the cameras into the town’s fiber-optic network, which is tied to the harbormaster’s office. He said in order to have cameras in the West Dock area of Menemsha, he would have to run fiber optics to that area, which would drive up the cost of the project. “It would be very expensive, and we would have to dig up a lot of ground and bury another fiber-optic cable all the way from the West Dock to the intersection of North Road and Basin Road,” he said.

An animated Tim Rich, the town’s former police chief, questioned why the installation was started before policies and procedures are in place on how the cameras will be used and how the information will be stored. “I’m really disappointed that it’s gotten to this point,” Rich said. “I raised a lot of questions at the town meeting that there weren’t answers for, and there still aren’t answers for that. We were assured there would be policies and procedures in place before the system is installed.”

Rossi responded to that saying he is working with Police Chief Jonathan Klaren on those policies and procedures. He added that Menemsha is the last harbor on the Island to be without surveillance cameras in place.

Rich wasn’t alone in objecting to the tower and how it’s being installed.

Matt Poole said he’s concerned with the aesthetics of it, and was one of several speakers to raise the concern that someone might attempt to climb the tower, which will require a fence being installed. “We haven’t even seen the entire visual impact to Menemsha this is going to bring with it,” Poole said. “I would ask that the selectmen give some thought to just chalking this up to being an honest mistake, circle back to something that’s appropriate and fitting with the marine environment in Menemsha — the old fishing village environment we’re all so committed to honoring.”

Julie Flanders of the town’s park and recreation committee also raised the aesthetics. “Menemsha is so important to our town … aesthetically, for fishing, for families, for sunsets, for everything,” she said. “I’m opposed to where the pole is and the height of it, and I’m also opposed to the structure of it. I envision kids climbing up there and having some kind of disaster.”

Russell Maloney asked why other types of wireless cameras weren’t considered. “If I’m missing something about the level and frequency of crime, somebody fill me in, but I don’t hear about it and I don’t see it,” Maloney said. “I don’t see a reason why little remote cameras wouldn’t solve the problem at a lot less money.”

John Keene questioned how much vandalism there is that there needs to be surveillance cameras. “Having cameras would take away some of the mojo of Menemsha,” Keene said.

But Rossi said the cameras are indeed needed. He didn’t offer specific statistics, but said there have been instances of lobsters being stolen or damaged with oil; batteries, fishing gear, and fuel being stolen from vessels; as well as other vandalism. “We’re trying to adapt to a modern times but also at the same time stay old school. I can’t do both,” Rossi said.

Katie Carroll criticized the process. “There should have been a plan review. We jumped the gun in approving this without a formal plan. You guys as the selectmen need to acknowledge that proper procedure wasn’t followed, and how are we going to remedy it,” she said.

Rossi said the overall project is $30,000, with about $11,000 of that being the concrete base and the excavation to put it in place. He didn’t have the price of the 30-foot tower.

Several ideas were floated and will be explored by Doty along with the two committees he is meeting with, including removing one 10-foot section of the 30-foot tower, and possibly removing the entire base and tower.

“The thing I’m struggling with and we’re all struggling with is how to keep the old-fashioned character of Menemsha, which really is gone,” Doty said. “And how we can keep adjusting to things that are happening. Ryan has tried this out and we’ve said, ‘Oops, this really really looks too much of Big Brother.’ Do we change it by making the tower shorter, or do we really need to pull it out and start over? I think that’s where the question is today.”

In other business, the select board applauded town clerk Jennifer Christy, who earned the designation of certified municipal clerk from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.

“You are far and away the best,” select board chair James Malkin said, citing her “incredible dedication” to the community.

Both select board member Bill Rossi and Doty also shared in the accolades.

“Thank you, it means a lot,” Christy told the board.

The board went through its annual town meeting warrant, and scheduled the meeting for 7 pm on April 25 at the Chilmark Community Center.

Speaking of the Community Center, the board heard from the Chilmark Town Affairs Council about changes to its board, its ongoing search for a new executive director, and the appointment of Christine Skidmore as a year-round administrator for the council.

There was no mention of last year’s incident at the council’s summer camp by either the select board or Suellen Lazarus, who is chair of the council. The incident, which involved two white campers putting a rope around the neck of a Black camper, gained national attention and prompted calls for changes at the camp.

Lazarus said the camp will run from July 4 through August 19, though the council will take over the reins of the Community Center on June 28 and relinquish it back to the town on Sept. 2 to make sure a proper cleanup of the facility is done.

Meanwhile, Malkin discussed the ongoing talks about a funding formula for the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School project. Malkin had floated an idea that would have the three down-Island towns paying 25 percent each for the construction, while up-Island towns would share a 25 percent cost. While Edgartown offered support for Malkin’s plan, Oak Bluffs did not.

“I’m sad and disappointed that Oak Bluffs select board did not move off their position in terms of equal valuation of property as the methodology, which seems to put us all back at square one,” he said. “It’s my own personal opinion as a select board member that having seen what happened in the town of Tisbury, when you don’t move forward with the commonwealth’s money to help you, you wind up footing the whole bill.”

Because Oak Bluffs is holding out, that could hurt the Island’s chances of getting funding through the Massachusetts School Building Authority to offset what is expected to be a $100 million school project. He said the towns will instead have to come up with money to fix problems with the aging high school building on a piecemeal basis.

“I’m disappointed and saddened at the actions taken recently in response to our proposal to try and resolve the situation,” Malkin said.

The towns had been slated to meet on Monday night with the MVRHS school committee, but that was canceled when one town could not make it.

“It seems it would be a good meeting,” Doty said. “I would love to attend it and have a full discussion of all the towns.”