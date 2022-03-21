Services Saturday for Carlos Vinicio DePaula

Carlos Vinicio DePaula, also known as Cuicia, age 38, of Falmouth, passed away on March 13, 2022.

He was born on March 1, 1984, in Mantenópolis, Brazil, a place he always kept near and dear to his heart even after making the brave move to America at just 18 years old. He began a career in landscaping on Martha’s Vineyard, when he met people who would change his life and become his second family. Carlos and Jocelyn were introduced by friends, and later married in August 2012. They enjoyed nine lovely years of marriage, where they were able to travel to new places, bought a house together, and adopted their beloved cat, Mango.

Carlos always had big dreams of having a business to call his own, and with the support from his wife, they opened DePaula’s Landscape Services in 2020. He enjoyed listening to music and singing along, one of his favorites being U2. His family and friends were the center of his world. He looked forward to going on an annual fishing trip with his buddies each year. He also enjoyed a social gathering, and everyone was always welcome to join his celebrations. Carlos could make a friend of anyone, and strangers were just friends he hadn’t yet met. His bright smile, one that is unforgettable, will be sorely missed by many.

Carlos is survived by his wife, Jocelyn DePaula of Falmouth; his parents, Jaconias Ferreira DePaula and Maria Rodrigues DePaula of Mantenópolis; his siblings of Mantenopolis, Lucimar Rodrigues DePaula, Sergio Rodrigues DePaula, Elinalto Rodrigues Ferreira, and Junio Sezar DePaula; and a long list of extended family.

Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 8:30 am to 10 am at Chapman Funerals & Cremations, 475 Main St., Falmouth, followed by a funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church, 167 East Falmouth Highway, East Falmouth. Burial will be in Brazil.

