W.T. select board candidate responds to charge

James Klingensmith, a candidate for a one-year term on the West Tisbury select board, is facing a charge of assault and battery stemming from an incident that happened in late October. Klingensmith denies the allegation, and told The Times he believes the charge will eventually be dismissed.

Two 911 calls were made to the Tisbury Police from 300 State Road on Wednesday, Oct. 27, according to the Tisbury Police report. One was from Klingensmith, and the other was from another resident of the property. Officer Pierce Harrer and Officer John Goeckel, who wrote the report, interviewed the two individuals.

According to Klingensmith, who had “recent neck/back surgery and uses a cane to walk,” the woman allegedly pushed him during the argument, but he was not injured. The woman told the officers Klingensmith allegedly was blocking the way and pushed her in a “chest bump style,” which was followed by a threat to punch her face. The woman claimed this has been an ongoing issue. According to the report, the argument was about the front door and keeping the heat in during a storm that was occurring at the time.

The report said both were advised of their rights to seek restraining orders.

Klingensmith was arrested under the charge of domestic assault and battery for allegedly blocking her way and threatening to punch her in the face, according to the report.

The next day, Oct. 28, the woman contacted the Tisbury Police Department saying she changed her mind and wanted to get an emergency restraining order. In another report, Goeckel said he contacted the on-call judge, John Julien, about her request. After hearing from Goeckel about Klingensmith’s background information and the interactions he may have had with the woman, Julien denied the request. She decided to apply for one at the courthouse, and was given a temporary restraining order.

The Times met with Klingensmith to ask about the allegations against him, which he says are false.

“I was quite aware this would come up at some point. There’s nothing to hide,” Klingensmith said. “Innocent until proven guilty in this country, so therefore I still felt I could run for select board at West Tisbury.”

Although the incident occurred in Tisbury, Klingensmith has had a residence in West Tisbury since 2019, and said he has participated in the town’s governance, for example with the West Tisbury affordable housing committee, and personnel board. The reason Klingensmith was at 300 State Road in Tisbury was that the family he rents a room from in West Tisbury had a “family crisis” and needed his room. Trip Barnes, who owns the 300 State Road property, told The Times he had asked Klingensmith to be the building manager while he was commuting back and forth to Boston to deal with a health issue.

Barnes told the Times he has had many issues with the woman, and is in the process of trying to evict her, which led to the difficulties between her and Klingensmith.

In another interview, Klingensmith told The Times why he wanted to run for office. He said he wants to be someone who listens and might be able to help constituents. A goal of his is to get public information out to people “a little differently,” since not everyone has internet access, while others do not read the newspapers, although he is not sure yet how that can be done cost-effectively. Additionally, Klingensmith was able to watch select board member Kent Healy, who passed away in November, and how he interacted with the other board members. Klingensmith said he does not think anyone can fill the shoes of Healy, but he is one of three candidates seeking the vacancy in the April 14 town election.

The woman referred questions about the case to the assistant district attorney handling the prosecution, Matt Palazzolo, who did not immediately respond to a message.