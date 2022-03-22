Criseyde S. Jones, a West Tisbury resident for six decades, died on March 16, 2022, at the Fall River HealthCare nursing home. She was 89.

Cris is survived by her daughter, Annie Nichols, of Rehoboth; son, Owen Jones, of Lakeville; granddaughter, Sarah Nichols, of Fall River; and grandson, Kevin Nichols of Warwick, R.I.

In a private graveside service on Monday, she was laid to rest in the West Tisbury cemetery next to her mother, Katherine Moss Stone.

A memorial gathering is being planned for this summer. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of this paper.