Governor is latest ferry to break down

Update 9 am

It’s like 2018 all over again.

The MV Governor, brought in to fill the void left by still unresolved mechanical issues with the MV Woods Hole, broke down Wednesday morning leaving passengers stranded.

“Ship’s battery was dead this morning, required replacement,” Sean Driscoll a spokesman for the SSA told The Times.

After missing several morning crossings, the Governor began loading at 8:45 am and left the slip at 9 am. Meanwhile, the MV Martha’s Vineyard was left in the outer harbor of Woods Hole waiting for the slip to open up.