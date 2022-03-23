Grateful for community support

To the Editor:

My family’s home on Main Street burned down on Feb. 7. We would like to thank the following entities for their professionalism in dealing with the crisis: the fire departments from the towns of Tisbury, Edgartown, Oak Bluffs, and West Tisbury; the Tisbury Police Department, water department and board of selectmen; and Eversource.

In addition, we would like to express our gratitude to all of the people who have helped us during this transition period. The outpouring of support we’ve received has reminded us how truly fortunate we are to be a part of this community.

Brian McBride, on behalf of the McBride family

Vineyard Haven