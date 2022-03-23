Island musician rocks at skeet shooting

West Tisbury resident Mike Kerr has been dominating in competitions for his newfound hobby. Kerr, who is a musician, decided to give skeet shooting a try for the first time only a year ago. He was introduced to the sport at the Rod and Gun Club in Edgartown when he bumped into club committee chairman Richard Carlson, and had told him he would be interested in learning more about skeet shooting, to which Carlson replied, “What are you waiting for? Get a shotgun.”

And that he did. By October, Kerr purchased his first shotgun, and ever since, has been rapidly climbing the class ranking system, with his most recent bump from Class D to Class C occurring Sunday after securing first place while representing Martha’s Vineyard at the East Warren finals in Rhode Island.

Raised by a family studded with law enforcement officials, Kerr spent his younger years around guns, but had very little experience with firearms himself. Blessed with always being a “good shot,” Kerr grew up hunting with slingshots and pellet guns, giving his mother the “kills” to cook up for that night’s dinner.

In the short time Kerr has been participating and competing in skeet shooting, he has earned the responsibility of range officer at the Rod and Gun Club, allowing him full access to the facility and ability to operate the machinery himself.

Kerr said he works with a coach in order to stay focused, and to remain in a positive mindset. He expressed gratitude to the other club members, who he said have been supportive in helping him get accustomed to the new hobby.