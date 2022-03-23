O.B. harbormaster to retire

Oak Bluffs harbormaster Todd Alexander announced he will be retiring from his decades-long position at Tuesday’s select board meeting. Alexander, who has had the role of harbormaster for 29 years, will be officially ending his duties effective July 1.

Acknowledging the need for a transition to his successor to be “as seamless and unobtrusive as possible,” Alexander plans on making himself available to the town’s select board and harbor staff through the summer season in a part-time capacity.

Alexander has, “probably more than any other employee in town,” said select board member Ryan Ruley, “had more interactions, with potentially tens of thousands of people” in his career. “A lot of us look at our harbor as the gateway to town, and [Alexander] has been a steward of that, and been amazing at it.”

Former select board member Greg Coogan praised Alexander for his service, thanking him for his improvements of the harbor, including ensuring safety, keeping “all the big things that happened down there in perspective,” and being a sense of “calmness to the turmoil.” Referring to Alexander’s future replacement, it will be a “tough act to follow,” said Coogan.



The Oak Bluffs select board wished Alexander a “fruitful retirement,” congratulating him on all the work he has done for the town.



“I leave with the best feelings,” said Alexander, thanking those who have supported him over the course of his tenure. “I’ve been the luckiest guy. I love the town; I love the job. I will do whatever I can to help the town; it’s the best place in the world.”

In other business, Oak Bluffs residents should expect to see a few new businesses in town this summer, including an espresso coffee shop and a performance activewear retail store.