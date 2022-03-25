A plane, a motorcycle, a mystery

A large military plane touched down at Martha’s Vineyard Airport Friday, collected a motorcycle, and left. A social media post from Doug Ulwick, who was patronizing the Plane View Restaurant when what he described as a “freakin’ huge” U.S. Air Force “Hurricane Hunter” landed. Ulwick posted that the plane dropped its cargo ramp, collected a motorcycle, and then immediately took off again. “Don’t see that everyday.”

Tristan Israel, a county commissioner, saw it too. He was at the Plane View eating lunch.

“I saw a vintage BMW motorcycle. I used to own old vintage BMW motorcycles, so that’s how I know,” Israel told The Times. He guessed it was pre-1972 based on the logo. “I was eating next to the window. We looked out and we saw the plane. We saw people walking a vintage motorcycle up to the plane.”

Israel, a former Tisbury select board member, has seen a lot during his time on the Island. “This was the first,” he said “We were idly talking about what’s going on in the world, so to see a military plane — that wasn’t surprising at all. What was surprising was seeing the bike wheeled on.”

Airport Director Geoff Freeman confirmed the plane visited the airport and saw the motorcycle but didn’t know why that was happening. He said it wasn’t a motorcycle that belonged to the airport.