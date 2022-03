Chilmark Fire Station is demolished

1 of 5

Monday morning an excavator began to tear apart Chilmark’s fire station on Menemsha Crossroad. The planned demolition comes with a new fire station on deck in tandem with a first ever Tri-Town Ambulance. Chilmark voters approved an additional $1.3 million for the two facility project on Saturday at a one-article special town meeting. Voters had previously authorized a total of $12.6 million for the project.

Monday morning Chilmark’s select board approved a construction contract with Delbrook, according to town administrator Tim Carroll. A site visit is expected Thursday, Carroll said.