Celeste Katherine Damon, 66 years old, passed peacefully in her home in Boston, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, after enduring pancreatic cancer with grace.

Celeste will be remembered for her elegance, warm spirit, generosity, inquisitiveness, optimism, and love of life. As a seasonal resident of Chilmark, she cherished her Island home, spending summers painting, playing golf, tending to her robust vegetable and flower gardens, and entertaining family and friends with delicious home-cooked meals. She spent her winter months in Naples, Fla., where she continued her love for golf, tennis, and pickleball with many cherished friends.

She was born on Oct. 12, 1955, in White Plains, N.Y., to Sylvia and Walter Keusch. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from Ohio Wesleyan University, then worked as a social worker before starting her family with David Wetherell in North Andover. Celeste was a consummate mother, dedicating her life to her children. She also served as a member of the board of trustees at the Pike School, and most recently the Boston Ballet. She was passionate about many charitable organizations, from Massachusetts General Hospital to preserving the raw beauty of Martha’s Vineyard.

Celeste is survived by her mother, Sylvia Keusch; her three children, Jarrett Wetherell, Julia LeClair, and Sarah Wetherell; her two grandchildren, Chloe and Charlie LeClair; her two stepsons, Kyle and Matt Damon; and her siblings, Suzanne Saevitz, Ronald Keusch, Sandra Gollogly, and Kenneth Keusch. She was predeceased by her father, Walter Keusch, and her second husband, Kent Damon.

The family is very appreciative of the excellent care she received from Dr. David Ryan and his staff at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

A private service will be held for family and friends in Boston on April 9. In lieu of flowers, donations in Celeste’s honor may be made to the Infusion and Oncology Department at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital (mvhospital.org/charitable-giving/donate) and Vineyard House (vineyardhouse.org/donate-now).