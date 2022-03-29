‘Planned outage’ caught some by surprise

Updated 12:50 pm

There were 1,000 customers without power on Martha’s Vineyard for about an hour and a half in what an Eversource spokesman says was a “planned outage.” Many of the customers affected were in Tisbury in the Beach Road and State Road areas, the spokesman said.

Power went out just after 11 am and the Eversource spokesman said that if all went well power would be restored by 1 pm. It was restored by 12:30 pm.

Just how customers were notified of the outage was a bit of a mystery. The Times, which is affected by the outage, received no prior notice of the outage.

When asked how customers were notified, Eversource spokesman Chris McKinnon said,

“We did a phone blast out to customers at 6 o’clock last night…”

McKinnon went on to say, “Typically it’s either a letter in the mail or a phone call.”