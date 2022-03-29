Stable housing is a health issue

To the Editor:

Housing legislation for the commonwealth that would greatly benefit Martha’s Vineyard has been proposed, and is currently being discussed at the state level. The legislative proposals include House Bill H1377 and H2895 and Senate Bill S868. These legislative proposals would empower cities and towns to adopt a fee on certain real estate transactions that will go into a fund specifically marked for affordable housing. The Dukes County Health Council, a network of professionals that addresses a full array of health-related issues on Martha’s Vineyard, and facilitates conversations among key stakeholders, advocates for education, and supports community action, urges the passage of this legislation, as affordable housing is a cornerstone of a healthy community.

Housing insecurity on Martha’s Vineyard has been an issue for many years. As an Island, Martha’s Vineyard is in a particularly difficult position when it comes to affordable housing resources and permanent shelters. Affordable housing is essential to the health and wellness of individuals and families, and is one of the most important determinants of a healthy community. Lack of affordable housing undermines the ability of individuals to succeed, if they are consumed by concern with their fundamental survival.

It is essential to the health of our community that we address the Island’s housing issues in order to create stable living conditions for our residents across their lifespans. It has been found that housing insecurity impacts students’ ACE scores and mental health, and increases risky behavior. It has been documented, on-Island, that homelessness and housing insecurity (home instability) impact academic achievement and self-esteem, enhances risky behavior, and diminishes social connections among our youth.

Affordable on-Island housing is a year-round challenge. The existing need, however, exponentially increases with the onset of summer, and the demand for affordable housing for the additional workers to staff summer positions. The increase in the summer population is essential to support the island’s economy. To meet the needs of this population increase, we also need an additional number of qualified providers in all support areas, inclusive of medical personnel, law enforcement, EMTs, and firefighters, who all require housing. The increase in providers also means a need for an increase in available housing to meet the demands of our community, and provide adequate year-round services across the lifespan. Therefore, we must address housing insecurity year-round if we are to remain a healthy community.

This already challenging problem has been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The affordable year-round housing inventory is at an all-time low. The M.V. housing market topped a billion dollars in sales in 2020, and it has left many individuals vital to our workforce without access to permanent, affordable housing.

It is, therefore, essential to the overall health and well-being of the Island community that this issue be addressed regionally, with long-term planning and reliable funding, to guarantee that providers of essential services have access to adequate housing at a reasonable cost year-round. The Dukes County Health Council unequivocally endorses the goal of the Coalition to Create the Martha’s Vineyard Housing Bank to establish a regional housing bank, funded by a transfer fee, for the Island of Martha’s Vineyard.

Mary Jane M. Williams, RN, BS, MS, MSN, Ph.D.

Chair, Dukes County Health Council

Professor emeritus, Central Connecticut State University