Booster shots are available

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is now offering second boosters (fourth doses) of the COVID-19 vaccine to those with certain medical conditions and anyone over the age of 50, according to an email sent by hospital spokeswoman Marissa Lefebvre. Individuals also must have received their first booster (third dose) at least four months ago to be eligible for another mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna) booster.

The hospital is currently offering vaccine appointments Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Appointments can be scheduled online at https://covidvaccine.massgeneralbrigham.org/island.

