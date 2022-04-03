Requests forgiveness

To the Editor:

I would like to publicly apologize to Susan Desmarais for the offense and hurt caused by my remarks during her statement at the March 31, 2022, Oak Bluffs Planning Board meeting. While I was unaware the mic was on, it does not take away from the egregious and demeaning nature of the remark. The responsibility for that statement is mine and mine alone, and one I have had to live with in the past days with the women in my life. I apologize and ask for both Ms. Desmarais forgiveness and that of the entire community.

Terry Donahue

Edgartown