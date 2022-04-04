Another purchase for the Land Bank

The Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank announced on Friday that it had purchased a 14-acre property Meetinghouse Way in Edgartown, according to the Land Bank Facebook page. The property was sold to the Land Bank for $9.5 million by Edwin and Ellen Harley. It is located where the ancient way known as Quenomica Path meets the Meetinghouse Way.

In February, the Land Bank purchased 21 acres at the other end of the Quenomica peninsula.



According to the Facebook post, the Martha’s Vineyard Bank, which loaned the Land Bank $7.6 million on favorable terms, was “instrumental” in the purchase.

“The new property contains a number of buildings that will be useful to the Land Bank — on both the stewardship and administrative level — plus winterized housing for Land Bank staff,” the post states.