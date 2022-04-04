Flutes and feathers at the Chilmark library

The Chilmark library hosts Women in Jazz with flutist Galen Abdur-Razzaq on Thursday, April 7, at 6:30 pm. According to a press release from the library, women have been involved in jazz since the early 1920s, not only as vocalists, but also as instrumentalists, composers, and arrangers. “An understanding of jazz would not be complete without highlighting the influence and contributions of these women,” the release says.

Join them to learn about the personal and professional lives of women musicians at a time when jazz was dominated by men. Abdur-Razzaq will explore a full spectrum of years, genres, recordings, and recognized achievements in his presentation. The program will include live performances by Abdur-Razzaq, and a Q & A session will follow.

Abdur-Razzaq has an extensive performance career, and has spoken on the topic of jazz at colleges and universities for more than 30 years. A former educator, he has a master’s degree from Rutgers University in education and performing arts and studied music at Berklee College of Music in Boston.

This free event is a Zoom webinar presented by Centerville Public Library, Chilmark Public Library, Snow Library, Truro Public Library, and Vineyard Haven Public Library. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and to get the Zoom invite.

*******

Dreaming of a sustainable future where you raise your own foul? On Saturday, April 16, at 11 am, the library hosts Raising Laying Hens and Meat Birds with Kaila Allen-Posin from Allen Farm.

From chicken coop design to incubating your own eggs, there will be much to learn in this special presentation. Bring all of your questions along and Allen-Posin will help you answer them. This is an in-person program, or you can be there via Zoom as well. Email Tracy Thorpe for an invite if you want to join remotely, tthorpe@clamsnet.org.