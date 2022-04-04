Online memoir writing workshop with Moira Silva

Starting April 7, the West Tisbury library will host a five-week online memoir workshop series with Moira Silva on Thursdays, from 10:30 am to 12 pm, on April 7, April 14, May 5, 12, and 19. Most sessions will meet on Zoom and the final two sessions will meet in-person on the library porch.

Silva is a writing instructor, writing consultant, yoga teacher, community activist, and awardwinning writer who, for more than 10 years, has freelanced for national and local periodicals, a press release from the library states. Focusing on features and essays, especially ones that relate to sustainability, Silva’s writing appears in the Boston Globe, Women’s Running and Taproot. Silva is a co-creative producer of “Covid Monologues MV: A Project to Nourish, Inspire & Connect.”

With this course, writers are invited to tell whatever story is closest to them, the release says. “They may choose to dive into what’s happening now by keeping a journal or reflect on life by penning official life story memoirs. Or both.”

A blend of exercises, readings, and discussions will connect writers with their writing and themselves. No writing experience is required.

Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up. Space is limited, and participants are asked to commit to all five sessions. Free and open to the public.