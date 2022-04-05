Chilmark: Feel free to donate a book

April daffodils are blooming along stone walls bordering our roads, surround the red gas pump, carpet hills and fields, while unexpected bouquets dot the middle of some paths. Lambs are being born, and I was lucky to see two newborns at Beetlebung Meat Farm being licked clean. The old firestation was removed in a flash, while construction continues at Larsen’s Fish Market and finish work is happening at the former Bite. Menemsha Fish Market finished their construction updates and are open. Sadly, the former Menemsha General Store remains boarded up after four years. Heads up: The Grey Barn Farm stand has changed its hours to Thursday to Monday from 8 am to 3 pm, though CSB members have until 5 pm on Mondays to pick up their bread share.

I’m not sure whether anyone has taken up North Tabor Farm’s request for a Little Library, but if you can guess where this week’s column photo was taken, feel free to donate a book and borrow one.

The good news was the Slavins’ dog McNulty was found in “an old pool cistern,” thanks to some nearby people fishing who heard the dog whining.

It was great to see so many Island writers and other community members at the “Covid Monologues MV” book launch at the West Tisbury library. Not only can you borrow a copy from any Island library, if you purchase a copy, all proceeds are donated to the Vineyard Committee on Hunger. See mamasignite.com/covid-monologues-mv.

Kate Taylor released a new mug with one of her paintings, see katetaylor.com/shop.

Nancy Aronie’s new book, “Memoir as Medicine,” finally arrived, and is so good I had to buy a few extra copies for friends. Nancy will be teaching summer Writing From the Heart Workshops June 20-23, July 11-14, and August 15-18, from 9 am to noon. Call 508-274-4286 or email nancyjill73@gmail.com to register.

Native Earth Teaching Farm offers a half-day Wednesday and/or Saturday farm camp program from 9 am to 1 pm, weather permitting, to do chores, projects, and art. Sliding scale and barter available. Dress for the weather, and bring snack and lunch. For more info, call 508-645-3304.

Pathways Arts Tuesday Writer’s Series hosts Boris Dralyuk, a literary translator, poet, and the editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Review of Books, at 7 pm. Genevieve Abbot’s virtual biweekly conversation for seniors 65-plus continues on Zoom, Friday, April 8, from 10 to 11 am. Find the Zoom link at pathwaysmv.org/gray-matters-blog. For more information, please contact Genevieve at mvgengen@gmail.com, or call 508-645-9098. Enjoy the M.V. Vegan Society Soup Social from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, a casual evening of conversation, soup, and salad, with music by the Heartwood Trio. The last last We Dance: Community Dance Party of the season at the Chilmark Tavern is Saturday, April 9, at 7 pm; all are welcome. Paintings by Roman Walker and Kristin Texeira are up through the end of April. Gallery hours are Tuesdays, 11 am to 6:30 pm and Friday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm. Check out pathwaysmv.org for more info and other inspiration.

I have missed every Pathways dance party, so this month’s Restorative Sound Journey is Friday, April 8, at 7 pm at Peaked Hill Studio. Reserve your spot at peakedhillstudio.com/class-schedule.

The Chilmark library virtually hosts renowned flautist Galen Abdur-Razzaq for his talk on “Women in Jazz” on Thursday, April 7, at 6:30 pm. Galen will explore a full spectrum of years, genres, recordings, and recognized achievements, as well as perform. Join Peaked Hill Studio’s yoga class free online, Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom program links. The Afterschool Lego Club meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4 pm in the Meeting Room. In-Person Storytime has returned, Saturdays at 11 am. Take and Make crafts continue on Thursdays. Masks required for all ages 2 and up. For further help or assistance, call 508-645-3360 or chil_mail@clamsnet.org. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.