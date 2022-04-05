John M. Samways

John Martin Samways passed away on March 28, 2022. In his passing as in his life, his wife of 45 years, Kathleen, was beside him.

John was born on March 29, 1947, in Bangor, Maine, and was a 1965 graduate of John Bapst High School in Bangor, where he caught the touchdown pass that won the state championship football game in 1964. John spent time traveling in Europe, making cherished lifelong friends, and graduated from Brown University in Providence, R.I., where he majored in American history with a concentration in African studies. Together with his family, he spent summers in Edgartown, before eventually retiring there.

John was known for his sense of humor, sharp intellect, and ability to recount long-ago events to a turn. He was a generous and devoted friend, father, husband, and brother. He loved the Yankees, the blues, and his newspapers. He had a truly outstanding mustache.

John will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathleen (Fresher) Samways; his daughter, Margaret L. Samways and her husband, Jason Page; and his granddaughters, Nora and Winnie Page of London, England; his sister, Margaret M. Samways, of Bangor.; and countless in-laws, friends,

neighbors, and former customers. John was predeceased by his parents, John Redmond Samways and Helen (Toole) Samways.

A Mass of Christian burial and interment will be celebrated in early summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of John Samways in support of the Frontotemporal Disorders Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital at giving.massgeneral.org/donate, indicating that the gift is a tribute in memory of John Samways.

Arrangements are in the care of Kiley and Foley Funeral Services, 299 Union St., Bangor, Maine, and messages and memories may be shared with his family at kileyandfoley.com.