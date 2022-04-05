Services Saturday for Sandra C. Searle

Sandra C. Searle died at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital on March 29, 2022, after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.

Sandra was born on April 11, 1939 to Claire (Ward) and David Cryer Jr. She attended the Tisbury School and graduated from the Tisbury High School in 1957. While in school, Sandra worked as a switchboard operator, and played the trumpet in the Tisbury School Band and the All-Island School Orchestra. She was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church, Rainbow Girls, and Girl Scouts. Sandra enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing, and boy, did she love to dance.

Sandra married David Searle Sr., and stayed home to raise their four sons. During these years Sandra also served as caregiver for other children before re-entering the workforce and spending 22 years with the Martha’s Vineyard National Bank before her retirement. After David retired, the couple relocated to Florida briefly before returning. The Vineyard was truly her home.

Sandra was a social butterfly. She looked forward to every class reunion, where she could catch up with her old classmates and reminisce. Sandra loved to attend services at Christ United Methodist Church, the community suppers, and dinners out at Offshore Ale. Sandra loved life and loved her family. She especially loved to share stories of the “old days” with her children and grandchildren. Sandra enjoyed bookkeeping and recordkeeping, so naturally she was the family’s keeper of records, with meticulous notes documenting nearly every family birth, wedding, graduation, or other important event spanning the past 65 years.

Sandra was predeceased by her husband, David, in 2008. She is survived by her son, Peter, his daughter, Tia, his grandchildren, Ella and Jaxson, his wife, Jaroslava, and her daughter Marketa and grandchild Sam; her son Tom, and his three children, Ryan Elizabeth, Kaleena, and Mackenzie; her son David Jr. (Alicia); her son Brian (Brandi); her sister Judith Araujo; her brother David Cryer (Nancy); her daughter in-law, Louise; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visiting hours will be held at Chapman Funerals, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, on Friday, April 8, from 5 to 7 pm. Please wear a face covering.

Her graveside service will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery, State Road, in Vineyard Haven on Saturday, April 9, at 11 am, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Roger Spinney.

Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard, P.O. Box 1748, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.