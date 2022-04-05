West Tisbury: Unusually early

“Weird” is the word I used in my notes to describe this past week’s weather. We have awakened to chilly, gray mornings that turn enticingly sunny by midday. By the time I get ready to head outside, it has turned gray again, and is threatening to rain. Still, the warm sun has brought daffodils into bloom, as well as other early spring bulbs. Walking or driving around town is an opportunity to check my favorite daffodil displays, and I have already picked bouquets of them for the house.

It used to be an annual West Tisbury joke that Joseph Howes or George Manter would put plastic daffodils out in front of the Howes House every April 1, as they wouldn’t bloom on their own for another couple of weeks, at least. I remember being surprised the year that I had blooming daffodils on April 8, unusually early. So many former garden anniversaries have been revised, now earlier by two or three weeks.

Regarding the Howes House, they are slowly resuming in-person programs. Jennie Gadowski sent me the April calendar, full of interesting offerings, so do take a look. Big news is that the weekly luncheons will start up again on May 19.

An email correspondence with Dee Quesnel gave me the start for this column. I had written to her that the daffodils along the stone wall in front of her parents’ house on Oak Lane were blooming beautifully, and the roadside plantings up-Island were coming into their glory. Dee’s parents are Norman and Cathy Lobb.

After that, we had to complain about the weather in all its variability, then a little about what we were doing. Dee is very creative, and her many skills and talents remind me of her Aunt Debby Athearn, who could do anything. She also has a 2-year-old, a full-time job right there. I told her she had given me some good ideas of how to begin this week’s column; often the stumbling block is getting started. Thanks, Dee.

The Democratic Council of Martha’s Vineyard will hold its April meeting on Zoom this Saturday morning, April 9, from 9:30 to 11. There will be two guest speakers. Tanisha Sullivan, the Democratic candidate for secretary of state, will speak at 9:45, followed at 10:15 by Quentin Palfrey, who is running for attorney general. Both candidates have websites, if you want to read about them before the meeting. The Zoom link will be sent to your email before the meeting.

The annual Spring Egg Hunt at the West Tisbury library will begin at 10:30 sharp this Saturday morning, rain or shine. Participants are asked to bring their own baskets and to gather outside in front of the building.

For those who missed the League of Women Voters Candidates Forum, it is available on demand on MVTV. There is only one contested race in town, three candidates running to fill the one-year remainder of Kent Healy’s seat on the select board. They are Jim Klingensmith, Chris Lyons, and Jessica Miller.

I didn’t go to see “Les Misérables,” as I am still hesitant to be in a big indoor gathering. With good reason, I think. The first time I forgot to wear my mask into Cronig’s last week, I came down with a head cold that night. It’s been so nice not having a cold for the past two-plus years. I only went in for a couple of things, and figured I could run through quickly. Still … just saying.

Abby and I have enjoyed the sunshine, as it’s been nice enough to have lunch outside on our back steps. Hopefully, breakfast outside soon. It’s still too chilly these early mornings, and the sun comes up later because of the time change. I don’t know what the benefit is of waking up in the dark so you can have an extra hour of daylight at night.