‘Lampost’ owner’s proposed modifications scrutinized

A proposal to modify how units are rented at the “Lampost building,” located at 6 Circuit Ave. in Oak Bluffs, received significant pushback before the Martha’s Vineyard Commission Thursday night. The owner of the building, Adam Cummings, who did not make an appearance, and instead was represented by his attorney, has previously been accused of noncompliance by the MVC regarding the use of the property, specifically by renting out what was initially supposed to be ‘workforce housing” into lucrative Airbnb rentals.

Cummings’ modification proposal seeks to reduce the number of employee housing units from 10 to 4, which would lift restrictions on unit rentals.

The initial decision made in 2017 by the MVC when the development of regional impact (DRI) was approved stated that the Lampost buildings’ “units shall be rented to employees of local businesses either as permanent year-round housing or temporary housing as needed.”

According to the DRI findings, at least four units have been used as short-term rentals since 2019.

According to documentation provided by Cummings, the total tenant capacity is 42 tenants, and the typical rental rates for the units are $2,000-$5,700 per month, depending on the time of year.

The MVC had sent a compliance letter to Cummings after being informed by Oak Bluffs Affordable Housing Committee about the unrestricted rental use in June of 2021. In December 2021, Cummings was informed of a one-week deadline to comply with the MVC conditions in order to avoid legal action, to which he then submitted the modification request.

The proposed modification seeks to change the verbiage of the condition agreement with the MVC from 10 “as needed” workforce housing units to allotting “four units, with a total of nine bedrooms” to permanent or temporary workforce housing, equaling a 60% reduction.

Cummings’ lawyer, Jonathon Holter praised Cummings for “voluntarily” going “above and beyond” by taking “a former multi-story nightclub and bar and convert[ing] the building into a beautiful mixed-use building that will have at least 4 of 10 units dedicated to workforce housing.” Of the original agreement, Holter said that because of the verbiage, the use of the units is “open to interpretation,” adding that his client is simply “looking for a modification to clarify a poorly drafted condition.”

Commissioner Doug Sederholm vehemently disagreed, noting the clarity of the agreement.

“I don’t believe the argument made by the applicant holds water in any way whatsoever,” commissioner Fred Hancock added. “It speaks to the credibility of the applicant to think that we are so gullible that we can’t read English.”

The commission’s statement that “the request to reduce the number of workforce housing units from 10 to 4 would still be consistent with the MVC Housing Policy,” was met with some animosity among an array of Island board and commission representatives, many citing that both the initial proposal and modification were presented by Cummings as workforce housing. “By taking these 20 some beds off the market for workforce, we’re actually hurting our seasonal businesses here on the Island. Businesses are having to reduce their hours, because they can’t house staff [or] hire staff,” said Mark Leonard, a member of the Oak Bluffs Affordable Housing Committee. Citing that Cummings’ original proposal was to make all the building units available solely for work staff, Leonard said that it’s become evident that the units “hasn’t been used for workforce housing since day one, and that there has been an effort to use it for short-term [rentals] for a personal gain.” Advocating for solidarity, Leonard said, “At this point on the Island, it takes everybody, every businessman, every owner, every affordable housing committee, and every MVC commissioner to stand up and say ‘no.’ Workforce housing is more important than short-term rentals. Please don’t approve this modification.” Ewell Hopkins, chair of the Oak Bluffs planning board, noted that if the commission were to grant the modifications, the planning board would not have the authority to reconsider the initial permit. The modification, if granted, would “set a wrong precedent going forward,” and could enable developers to feel they can “get away with” capitalizing on short-term rentals meant for workforce housing.”

This opinion was echoed by affordable housing advocate Jefrey DuBard. DuBard called out Cummings and his attorneys, stating the original decision was based solely on the use of the units as workforce units, and that Cummings and his attorneys “now come back and want to reduce those offerings” but are framing their intentions regarding the modifications to be merely altruistic. He added it is surprising, considering the housing crisis, that Cummings seems to have “nothing but indignation when it comes to this issue.” A date for formal deliberations regarding both the modifications proposal and the issue of complacency by the MVC has not yet been set.