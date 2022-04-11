The town of Tisbury lost two civic leaders — George Balco and Harold Chapdelaine. Both men died over the weekend — Balco on Sunday after a long illness and Chapdelaine on Saturday after a more recent illness.

“It’s a huge loss for the community,” Tristan Israel, a Dukes County commissioner and former Tisbury select board member, said.

Balco, 81, most recently served as the Port Council representative for Vineyard Haven to the Steamship Authority. He had also been on the town’s finance committee — serving as its chair for many years — and took part in a wide array of government and civic organizations.

“I’ll sorely miss George Balco and the counsel he provided to me and others,” town administrator Jay Grande told The Times. “His endless commitment to the town and public service. It’s very sad to hear.”

Grande recalled that Balco served on the interview committee when he applied for the town administrator’s job. “He was involved in lots of things, not just town government or the SSA. Very forward thinking.”

John Cahill, who took over after Balco stepped down from the Port Council, said: “He was a standup guy and loved his work for the SSA.”

Israel said he always enjoyed working with Balco on town and SSA issues. “George was one of a kind. He loved the town and devoted a lot of energy to the community. He was a consummate gentleman with a unique sense of humor,” he said. “George did his homework.”

SSA general manager Robert Davis issued a statement about Balco’s death. “I am saddened to hear of George Balco’s passing. George was appointed to the Port Council in January 2009 and represented Tisbury ably and fully for 12 years. During his tenure, George lent us his valuable expertise on a number of important projects, including the development and launch of the M/V Woods Hole, the start of the Woods Hole Terminal Reconstruction Project, and the development of our fuel hedging program. He never forgot his core responsibility to keep the needs of Tisbury and Martha’s Vineyard front and center in everything the Authority did, and he made sure our staff remembered it, too. George’s wisdom and insights made the Steamship Authority a better organization, and he will be missed.”

Chapdelaine served as the building committee chair for the Tisbury School project, shepherding it through to its overwhelming approval by voters last year. He was also on the William Street Historic District Commission. “He was the person you went to to get things on the right track and moving in a positive direction,” Grande said of Chapdelaine. He had the ability to bring people together, Grande added.

Jim Rogers, a former select board member who served with Chapdelaine on the building committee, said he first met Chapdelaine when he came to the Vineyard in the late 70s or early 80s. They played hockey together.

“Everything he did was just quality,” Rogers said of Chapdelaine. “It’s so sad that he got sick and passed so quickly. He was one of those people who always took care of other people.”

Rogers complimented Chapdelaine’s work on both the building committee and historic commission.

“Everything he did was straightforward, honest. He did a great job with the historic commission for a long time and anything else he ever did,” Rogers said. “He was fantastic on the school building committee. Harold kept things moving, didn’t let us get bogged down. He did a great job.”

Israel didn’t always see eye-to-eye with Chapdelaine, particularly on the school project, but he respected him. “[Harold] is also someone who gave a lot of his time and passion to our community. I always enjoyed discussing issues with him. He had his own point of view, but he was passionate and thoughtful,” Israel said. “He was someone you could have a constructive conversation with, which is not something you come across these days.”

Balco was the father of Catherine ‘Cat’ Balco, Greg Balco and Alex Balco.

Chapdelaine’s arrangements were not immediately available.