Lagemann sculptures installed in Falmouth

(From left to right): "The Bond," "Swinging Jenny," and "Crawling Baby" are sculptures made by Chilmark sculptor Jay Lagemann. They are on display at Main Street in Falmouth. — Jay Lagemann

Chilmark sculptor Jay Lagemann is well-known for his iconic “Swordfish Harpooner” in Menemsha, “The Dance” in the Field Gallery in West Tisbury, and the “Hi Five Dogs” in Vineyard Haven. Now Lagemann is taking his familiar work on the road — or at least the ferry.

Three new large pieces celebrating family life have been installed on Main Street in Falmouth outside the Main Street Gallery, which carries Lagemann’s work.

The new pieces are “The Bond,” which is a cast bronze with a copper patina; “Swinging Jenny,” which is fabricated in mirror-polished stainless steel; and “Crawling Baby,” which is cast bronze with a “Rodin Brown” patina.

