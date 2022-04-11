Lagemann sculptures installed in Falmouth

Chilmark sculptor Jay Lagemann is well-known for his iconic “Swordfish Harpooner” in Menemsha, “The Dance” in the Field Gallery in West Tisbury, and the “Hi Five Dogs” in Vineyard Haven. Now Lagemann is taking his familiar work on the road — or at least the ferry.

Three new large pieces celebrating family life have been installed on Main Street in Falmouth outside the Main Street Gallery, which carries Lagemann’s work.

The new pieces are “The Bond,” which is a cast bronze with a copper patina; “Swinging Jenny,” which is fabricated in mirror-polished stainless steel; and “Crawling Baby,” which is cast bronze with a “Rodin Brown” patina.