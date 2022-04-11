U.S.C.G. offers boating course

The Martha’s Vineyard Coast Guard Auxiliary will be holding a safe boating class on Saturday, April 23. The course will include updated information and will be covering Vineyard-specific boating law, safety equipment, navigation, and emergency protocols, according to a press release.

Due to a significant increase in boating accidents over the last year, in addition to many new recreational boaters, the “course could not come at a more vital time,” the release states. Designed to educate all boaters, the “newly designed” course, which has been approved by the U.S. Coast Guard will highlight regulations that even experienced captains may not know.”

The course was customized specifically for Martha’s Vineyard boaters by Vice Flotilla Commander Joseph Berini, a retired Coast Guardsman. The result being “a really great class that covers all the basics and also goes in depth into the unique challenges and tips for boating around the Cape and Island,” said Hefler in the release. “The course is a great way to learn the ‘rules of the road’ and help keep everyone safe on the water.it can truly be a lifesaving decision.”

Students that complete the course will receive a safe boating education certification “paperwork will be processed for Massachusetts boating license.” The course will take place from 10 am to 5 pm at the West Tisbury Fire Department, and requires a $40 fee, which will cover all learning material.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to reach out to vineyardcgaux@gmail.com.