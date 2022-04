Looking forward to Easter? The Unitarian Universalist Society of Martha’s Vineyard in Vineyard Haven hosts a special Easter Sunday service from 11 am to 12:30 pm. This event is virtual via Zoom, and will include music, a story for children, and will be followed by an intergenerational Easter egg hunt in the backyard of the church. Call 508-693-8982, or email uusocietymv@gmail.com for more information.