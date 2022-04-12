Just switch banks

To the Editor:

There are yard signs about the housing bank everywhere. It is a very good idea. But what shall we do about the Land Bank?

The Land Bank has been around for decades, sequestering land from development. So, should it persist? Or should we replace it with the housing bank? Should we have both, so land for either purpose will become even more expensive for the purpose that we desire?

My own thinking: Let the funding for the Land Bank become the funding for the housing bank. More than 5 percent of all Vineyard land is already under Land Bank control or administration. If the housing bank replaces the Land Bank, there will be land for parks already purchased, and land and buildings for housing for the present and future. Let’s do it!

Jim Osborn

Vineyard Haven