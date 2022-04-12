Tiah’s Cove Road temporary closure

Tiah’s Cove Road in West Tisbury will be closed to all through traffic on Tuesday, April 19, and Wednesday, April 20, according to a press release from the town. Vehicles will be able to access Tiah’s Cove Road up to and including 150 Tiah’s Cove Road.

The alternative routes beyond this point, including the Martha’s Vineyard Land Bank’s Sepiessa Point Reservation on Clam Point Road, will need to use Deep Bottom Road to Bradley Martin Road. For more information, contact West Tisbury Town Hall at 508-696-0102.