Town meetings underway across the Island

Town meetings voters have turned out in droves in West Tisbury, Tisbury, Oak Bluffs and Edgartown to do town business.

For the first time in two years, voters are back in their typical venues. In Tisbury, voters will vote in the Tisbury School gym for the final time as the school is about to undergo a $55 million renovation and addition project.

Meanwhile, voters in Edgartown are at the Old Whaling Church, West Tisbury is back at the West Tisbury School, and Oak Bluffs is meeting inside the PAC at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

Although they’re no longer required indoors, masks are plentiful among the voters as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Voters in all four towns will consider a proposal to create a housing bank for affordable and workforce housing on the Island.

