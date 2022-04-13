Our dental dilemma

To the Editor:

How many times do you read a Letter to the Editor singing the praises of a dentist?

Well, this letter is just that. Praise for Dr. David Samuels, DMD, who has been practicing at the airport for years, unbeknownst to many, including the several dentists we approached.

Dr. Samuels skillfully removed an infected tooth for an Islander with a medical emergency. A complicated heart surgery required clearance from a dentist. (Note: Cardiac surgery can be endangered by dental infections, which may move into the bloodstream.)

Four days before scheduled surgery, we went scrambling for someone who could address our concern. Got the runaround from a few dentists who said, “Not me. You need a ___ (fill in the blank with some “specialist”). It was looking like the surgery that had been scheduled so far in advance would have to be postponed.

But through a seemingly random, but very Vineyard chain of connections (huge gratitude to the Datta family), a dentist was found on Saturday, yes Saturday, who was able to take us right away.

Thank you, Dr. David Samuels, and your great office staff, for your unhesitating kindness and your willingness to solve our emergency, in true Island style.

Marcy Klapper

West Tisbury