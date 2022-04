1 of 14

The Martha’s Vineyard Skating Club held its 33rd annual ice show on Friday and Saturday at the MV Ice Arena. The event included performances from the very youngest preschool skaters to senior Ryan Giordano, who has achieved gold medal status as part of the figure skating club. The show directors were Jane Taylor and her assistant, Beth O’Connor.

Solos were performed by Laila Branca, May O’Neill, Anina Garvin, Molly Crawford, Maia Donnelly, and Giordano.