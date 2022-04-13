West Tisbury to decide three-way race for select board

West Tisbury voters go to the polls on Thursday, April 14, from 7 am to 8 pm at the West Tisbury public safety complex.

Three individuals — James Klingensmith, Christopher Lyons, and Jessica Miller — are running for the one year remaining in the term of the late Kent Healy. There is no race for the three-year term. Incumbent Cynthia Mitchell is running unopposed for re-election.

There are no other contested races on the ballot. There is no candidate for board of assessors, so write-in candidates will be considered.

Voters will also be asked to decide three ballot questions.

Question 1 is a nonbinding referendum that calls on Holtec Pilgrim Inc., the owner of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant, to find alternatives to dumping radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay.

Question 2 seeks $423,000 to pay for the town’s share of the Howes House project, which includes hiring an owner’s project manager and architect to “create design, construction, and bid documents” for the project.

Question 3 would authorize the town to seek a home rule petition to create an Island housing bank using a 2 percent transfer fee on real estate sales of $1 million and above to provide year-round housing for affordable housing, for those earning up to 240 percent of the Dukes County median income.