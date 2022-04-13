West Tisbury voters approve house size restrictions

1 of 3

West Tisbury voters voted overwhelmingly, 352-11, to approve a proposed zoning bylaw that would restrict the size of future houses during the town’s 2022 town meeting. According to the warrant article, the bylaw takes effect on Wednesday, June 1.

Before the meeting went through the 51 warrant articles, West Tisbury meeting moderator Dan Waters asked for a moment of silence for people who had died over the past year, and West Tisbury’s poet laureate, Spencer Thurlow, read a poem he wrote called “On a Winter Walk.”

The bylaw proposal was suggested by Preserve West Tisbury, a subcommittee of the West Tisbury planning board. Preserve West Tisbury member Samantha Look explained the work to get the bylaw proposal to town meeting took two years, and the first question the subcommittee reviewed was whether the town actually needed the bylaw. Look said this bylaw lets the town control building scale and community development. “The focus is that it takes one small step in doing our best to protect our natural, cultural, and overall character,” Look said.

According to Look, people from the building industry, such as engineers and architects, were consulted in crafting the bylaw. She also mentioned that there were sessions held to gain feedback from the public.

“What we learned from the data and feelings from our residents is that our community is growing at an incredible rate. We need to make sure decisions we’re making today don’t further erode our ability to make our community affordable, to keep it farmable, and to make it resilient to a world changing due to climate,” Look said.

The bylaw restricts new houses to be 3,500 square feet in size, on three-acre lots. For every acre over three acres, an extra 250 square feet of house space is allowed. An extra 2,000 square feet of space is allowed for nonresidential structures, such as garages and workshops. If people want to build houses larger than this, a special permit is required. Look said the bylaw does not affect people who build 3,500 square feet or smaller, even on lots smaller than three acres.

During the meeting, most voters who spoke supported the bylaw.

“I speak as a builder who builds medium and large houses, and on occasion very big houses,” voter Gary Maynard said. “I thoroughly support what they’re trying to achieve. The impacts are environmental, cultural, and aesthetic. There are some negative impacts that have to do with finances for the workforce and probably the town coffers, but I think they’re seriously outweighed by the benefits.”

“I worked in Chilmark for a long time, and they have a similar bylaw, and I executed it for over 10 years,” voter Chuck Hodgkinson said, commending the board and subcommittee. “I think this is a fair and reasonable bylaw.”

Voter Dan Larkosh spoke against the bylaw. “This bylaw, I don’t think I can support it,” Larkosh said. “I don’t see posh homes being issued. I think that to a certain degree, you’re trying to tell other people how to live their lives.”

Larkosh pointed out that people may have their reasons for wanting homes over 3,500 square feet on a three-acre lot, such as having a large family: “Large homes — they’re not for everyone, but they’re part of the American dream.”

In other business, voters approved sending a bylaw to the state legislature for consideration. The bylaw would have two renewable energy requirements for new and substantially remodeled or renovated buildings. One is to have the wiring be able to accommodate an electric vehicle charger, and the other is for these new and substantially remodeled buildings to be required to use electricity instead of fossil fuels for power.

“They help us begin to transition to all-electric by not adding to the number of structures in the town that rely on fossil fuels to support them,” West Tisbury energy committee chair Kate Warner said.

Voters approved the town to raise and appropriate money for a variety of purchases and projects. The town will spend a total of $523,000 for the renovation and reconstruction of Howes House. When asked by Warner whether the building will be run by electricity, town treasurer Kathy Logue said, “That is the intent.”

Voters also approved $143,900 from Community Preservation funds to pay for West Tisbury’s portion of Island Autism’s project to provide affordable housing for Martha’s Vineyard adults with autism. The warrant article states Island Autism’s total budget for the project is $2 million.