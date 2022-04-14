Alleged puppy abuser headed to court

A man whose identity is being kept under wraps by police has been summonsed to Edgartown District Court for animal cruelty based on an allegation he severely injured a 12-week-old mixed breed puppy named Pongo.

“Our Animal Control Officer, Kate Hoffman was contacted [by] a veterinarian to report that an approximately 12-week-old puppy was in their care, that had received extensive injuries after being allegedly thrown against a bureau,” Tisbury Police Lt. Bill Brigham wrote in an email.

“During the investigation, the male suspect admitted that he ‘tossed’ the puppy after it bit him in the hand and became aggressive towards his young child. Charges have been filed at Edgartown District Court for animal cruelty. The puppy is receiving the care it needs and is in stable condition at a veterinarian facility located off-Island. The puppy has been surrendered to their care and custody by the male owner/suspect. This incident is being handled jointly by Tisbury ACO Kate Hoffman, The Tisbury Police Department, and The MSPCA.”

Brigham told The Times the abuse was reported on March 31 and allegedly occurred on or about March 30.

Brigham declined to release the name of the suspect, the veterinarian, or other details because an arraignment hasn’t taken place and releasing those details, he said, might jeopardize the case.

Brigham said Hoffman has been working with Tisbury police Sgt. Max Sherman on the case.

He also said the puppy is in safe hands. “It was adopted by one of the workers at the veterinary clinic.”

A call to the Cape Cod branch of the MSPCA wasn’t immediately returned Thursday.