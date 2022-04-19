Chilmark: Forsythia and cherry blossoms abound

Forsythia and cherry blossoms abound, tulip trees are budding, hyacinth pinks and purples are spreading. Easter evening saw a full front row of cars for sunset at Menemsha Beach. It’s school vacation week and the weather was warm enough to walk barefoot at the beach. More ocean dippers are running into windy waves and more traffic can be seen up-Island. Beetlebung Farm moved their farmstand so the new entrance is now across from the library at 521 South Road as they prepare for the arrival of their new barn, which you can see staked out at the old farmstand area.

Chilmark’s got eggs: get them on North Road at Native Earth Teaching Farm, North Tabor Farm, eggstand on the corner of Homeward Way; on Middle Road at Mermaid Farm; and on South Road at Allen Farm and Beetlebung Farm.

Mason Harsh, 19, from Atlanta, Ga., arrived a couple of weeks ago to work at Mermaid Farm. He learned about the farm while attending a National Outdoor Leadership School program with Everet Healy, son of Mermaid Farm founders Allen Healy and Caitlin Jones. He liked what he learned, applied, and is thrilled to have arrived on-Island. Everything at this point is new for him. We met while I was walking around the fenced sheep area to see the lambs. Mason may not know what kind of sheep they are yet, but I have no doubt he’ll be learning his way around soon enough. He says, “I love it here and there’s lots to do. I’m excited.”

Be sure to attend the annual town meeting on Monday, April 25, at 7 pm at the Chilmark Community Center. The annual town election will be held Wednesday, April 27, polls are open from noon to 8 pm at the community center. Last day and hour for mailing in an absentee ballot is 5 pm, Thursday, April 21. Last day and hour to apply for an in-person absentee ballot is noon, Tuesday, April 26. More info at chilmarkma.gov/town-clerk.

Hear the three Chilmark candidates for finance advisory committee answer questions Tuesday, April 19, live on MVTV Channel 15 at 7 pm. Rebroadcasts of the forum on mvtv.org until April 27. Thank you, League of Women Voters M.V., leagueofwomenvotersmv.org.

If you or someone you know is interested in joining the cemetery committee, learn more from Laurisa Rich at tolaurisa@yahoo.com. All you have to do is write-in your or someone else’s name on the annual town election ballot.

Island Folk Pottery has opened its Sculpture Trail and the shop will be open daily this week from 11 am to 4 pm. See Islandfolkpottery.com for more info.

If you haven’t yet seen the MV Preservation Fisherman’s Trust film about Denny Jason Jr. and The Little Lady see facebook.com/MVFPT/videos/684291679449138.

The MV Cancer Support Group meets on Zoom every Wednesday at 5 pm. Patients, survivors, family members, friends, and caregivers are welcome. The group also provides financial assistance to cancer patients and their families. Learn more at mvcancersupport.org or by calling 508-627-7958.

Donation drop-off times at the Dumptique are Tuesdays and Saturdays, from 9 am to 2:30 pm, and Sundays from 9 to 11 am.

On Saturday, April 23, join the VCS 30th Annual Beach Clean-up from 10 am to noon, volunteer at bit.ly/vcscleanup.

Pathways Arts last Writing & Poetry event for the season, Sea-Faring Stories, Shanties, and Ocean-Loving Poetry, includes Nat Benjamin, Steve Ewing, Mark Alan Lovewell, Sam Low, Anthony Lefeber, and Robert MacLean. On Friday, April 22, from 7 to 9 pm, enjoy the M.V. Medicine Show with performers Sean McMahon, Siren Mayhew, Miguel Samuel, Bailey Gardner and Ted McInnes. On Saturday, April 23, put on your dancing shoes for the season finale “The Convertibles Drive-In,” featuring musical hits from TV and cinema with Becky Williams, Rich Giamo, Steve Turner, and Mike Alberice. Events are hybrid — both in-person and on Zoom. Gallery hours are Tuesdays 11 am to 6:30 pm, and Friday to Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm. Artwork by Jack Ryan also hangs. Check out pathwaysmv.org for more info, program Zoom links, and other inspiration.

The Chilmark library hosts Celebrate Earth Day on Tuesday, April 26, from 11 am until 3 pm. Come make your own “garden in a glove” and learn about the process of growing seeds and planting seedlings. All supplies provided. Join Peaked Hill Studio’s yoga class free online Tuesdays at 5:30 pm. Email tthorpe@clamsnet.org to sign up and get the Zoom program links. The After School Lego Club meets every Wednesday from 3 to 4 pm in the meeting room. In-Person Storytime has returned Saturdays at 11 am. Take and Make crafts continue on Thursdays. Masks required for all ages 2 and up. For further help or assistance call 508-645-3360 or email chil_mail@clamsnet.org. See chilmarkma.gov/chilmark-library.

Check It’s a Chilmark Thing on Facebook for up-to-date information about our town and Island.

Have a good week.