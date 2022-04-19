West Tisbury poet laureate Tain Leonard-Peck is hosting a community poetry reading at the West Tisbury library on Sunday, April 24, at 2 pm. The event features community members reading their own poems and the poems of others. Folks can read their own work, or simply hang in the audience and listen. Numbers will be drawn from a hat to determine the reading order. There’s no sign up needed to participate. This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about this event, email wt_mail@clamsnet.org.