Empty Bowls fundraiser for Ukraine this weekend

Join the organizers of the Island’s Empty Bowls fundraiser in helping to feed and support the millions of Ukrainians who have fled their country seeking refuge elsewhere. The Island’s event will take place at the Grange Hall on Saturday, April 23, from 5 to 9:30 pm. Glenway Fripp will play piano from 5 to 7 pm, and has a plan to play and lead the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem in English.

About three weeks ago, a group of Vineyarders got together to start planning the Island’s own Empty Bowls fundraiser for Ukraine. They wrote in a press release that “It was very helpful to know that our friends in Brooklin, Maine, had recently had their fundraiser for the same cause and with the same format and it was a big success.”

Island ceramic artists have created handmade bowls, Island artists are providing their beautiful creations for the silent auction, Islanders are making soups and salads, the Scottish Bakehouse is baking rolls, Morning Glory Farm is creating a Ukrainian dessert to feed 200 people, the Dock Dance Band is making music, graphic designers have helped put together the poster and the Martha’s Vineyard Empty Bowls logo. The fundraising committee has organized all the details to make sure everything runs smoothly, and all of the volunteers are going to help set up, direct, and clean up, with everyone donating their time for the community event.

Your donation ($35 to $60 or more) to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) is your ticket to the dinner. Organizers ask that you fill in the form, indicate whether or not you will attend the dinner, and make your donation.

“WCK is an organization using the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies around the world,” the release states. When disaster strikes, WCK’s Chef Relief Team mobilizes to the frontlines to cook and provide meals to people in need. WCK has provided tens of millions of fresh, nourishing meals for communities around the world in the aftermath of disaster.

Organizers ask that you consider sharing this information to show Ukrainians that the Island community cares about them. To sign up for the Empty Bowls fundraiser, visit donate.wck.org/team/420568.