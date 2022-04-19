Finance committee seats settled in O.B.

On Tuesday, Oak Bluffs Town Clerk Colleen Morris tallied the winners of the finance committee seats from write-in votes cast during Thursday’s town election. Of the 216 write-ins for the three three-year seats Mini Davisson had 46 votes, Sean Debettencourt had 40 votes, and Michael Taus had 38 votes. All three won seats. For the two-year seats on the finance committee, out of 123 write-ins, Dion Alley won with 10 votes and James Ruben Fitzgerald won with 10 votes. Chris Gibson won a write-in seat on the cemetery commission with 11 votes. As of Tuesday afternoon, Morris was still at work on a recount for the select board race. As it stands now, Gail Barmakian beat out Dion Alley by two votes, 505 to 503.